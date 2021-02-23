REVOLVE to Present at Upcoming Raymond James, BofA Securities and Roth Capital Virtual Investor Conferences

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Roth Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Live webcasts of the virtual presentations will be available within the “Events and Presentations” section of REVOLVE’s investor relations website at https://investors.revolve.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations.