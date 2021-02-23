REVOLVE to Present at Upcoming Raymond James, BofA Securities and Roth Capital Virtual Investor Conferences
Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:
- Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
- BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
- Roth Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
Live webcasts of the virtual presentations will be available within the “Events and Presentations” section of REVOLVE’s investor relations website at https://investors.revolve.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations.
About Revolve Group, Inc.
Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.
We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer a highly-curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005216/en/
