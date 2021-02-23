IHOP today announced the newest member of its executive team, naming Kieran Donahue to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Donahue will be responsible for driving IHOP’s marketing and culinary strategies, including oversight of advertising, digital innovation, communications, menu development and overall brand experience. Beginning February 22, Donahue will report directly to IHOP President Jay Johns.

IHOP Appoints Kieran Donahue as Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kieran is an innovator and a transformational Fortune 500 executive who has a long track record of demonstrated performance across a diverse set of global brands,” said Johns. “Given her impressive professional history surpassing business goals, building trusted relationships and empowering teams, I have no doubt that she will play an integral role in further building guest trust and leading IHOP to its next phase of growth.”

Donahue brings more than 20 years of marketing experience within the hospitality industry, serving in a number of domestic and international marketing roles for Hilton Enterprise and Marriott International. Most recently, she held the position of Vice President, Brand, Marketing and Digital, Americas for Marriott. In that role, she was the architect of a shared service field marketing organization and led the transformation of demand/lead generation programs.

Earlier in her career, Donahue held key leadership positions as Vice President, Americas Marketing for Hilton Enterprises; Vice President of Global Brand Marketing for DoubleTree by Hilton; and Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing for Hilton Hotels and Resorts. Prior to joining Hilton in 2001, she held sales, marketing and public relations roles both in New York and Los Angeles.

“IHOP is a brand that I have long admired, and I am thrilled to be the newest member of the IHOP family, and to help lead this iconic restaurant chain,” said Donahue. “IHOP’s Marketing, Digital, Communications and Culinary Team is made up of a remarkable group of talented individuals, and I’m looking forward to partnering closely with them to execute meaningful programs that reinforce our position as a category leader.”

