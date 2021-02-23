C3 AI Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, will present at the following events for the financial community:

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Tuesday, March 2, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can see the live webcasts of C3 AI’s presentations at these events, which will be available at ir.c3.ai. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

