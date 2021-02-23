 

Investing for Change Institutional Investors Push to Incorporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Private Markets Portfolios

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Protests against racial violence and injustice around the world have put a spotlight on inequality, accelerating the demand for far-reaching social, political and corporate transformation. As a result, organizations are becoming more focused on the need to address diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). As institutional investors turn to private markets, they are seeking to address systemic imbalances by increasing diversity within their organizations and boosting DEI with their investment portfolios. This includes implementing DEI manager programs and expanding due diligence frameworks to include diversity metrics.

Evidence supporting the positive impact DEI has on private market performance is mounting. Mercer’s white paper, The Power of Change: The what, why and how of creating a diverse private market portfolio, addresses why incorporating DEI into private market portfolios could result in performance that outperforms benchmarks. For example, recent research suggests diverse teams make better decisions1 and are less likely to be influenced by unconscious biases. A 2019 study conducted by the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) found that, from 1994 to 2018, diverse funds outperformed the top quartile benchmark on a net IRR basis, and outperformed the benchmark median quartile on a Total Value to Paid In Capital and a Distributions to Paid In Capital basis2.

“The pandemic and growing demand for social change, coupled with market volatility, have made investors realize that change is here. There are many benefits to embracing DEI, as well as risk mitigation considerations. By creating a private markets DEI investment program, institutional investors can send a strong signal to asset managers that diversity is a priority. We are working with managers and asset owners to help them transform investment management through their portfolio investment choices,” said Raelan Lambert, Global Alternatives Leader, Mercer. “By increasing the diversity of their managers, investors can create an environment where new ideas can thrive. This environment enables fresh perspectives and different networks through which to access potential new deal flow.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investing for Change Institutional Investors Push to Incorporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Private Markets Portfolios Protests against racial violence and injustice around the world have put a spotlight on inequality, accelerating the demand for far-reaching social, political and corporate transformation. As a result, organizations are becoming more focused on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Mercer Appoints Angela Barrie as West Health Market Business Leader
17.02.21
Warren Buffet wettet überraschend auf diese neuen Aktien
11.02.21
Marsh & McLennan Names Nzinga Shaw Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer
10.02.21
Mercer Appoints Pat Tomlinson as President, US & Canada and Stephanie Penner as US East Market CEO
09.02.21
Win with empathy: Collective responsibility, diversity and flexibility top priorities for US organizations in 2021, according to new Mercer study
28.01.21
Marsh & McLennan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results