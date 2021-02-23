indie Semiconductor Provides Merger and Business Update

indie Semiconductor, an Autotech solutions innovator which is currently in the process of becoming a public company through a planned merger with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, today provided a transaction timeline and business update. indie and Thunder Bridge did not receive any communication from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or Department of Justice (DOJ) as of the expiration of the 30-day waiting period for premerger notification filings under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Act. Accordingly, no additional antitrust action is needed. Further, indie and Thunder Bridge expect to file an updated Form S-4 to their original January 25, 2021 document in response to an initial round of comments recently received from the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, indie and Thunder Bridge expect to close the transaction in early Spring 2021, subject to the Form S-4 being declared effective and customary closing conditions, including a successful shareholder vote.

With a decade-long history of innovation, indie is at the forefront of several disruptive automotive megatrends spanning ADAS/Autonomous, Connectivity, User Experience and Vehicle Electrification. The Company’s best-in-class, mixed signal system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions are currently on 12 Tier 1 approved vendor lists, contributing to a strategic backlog position of more than $2 billion, as previously disclosed, which indie defines as projected revenues based on existing contracts, design and pricing terms and historic production trends. According to IHS, the Company’s automotive semiconductor portfolio currently addresses a $16 billion market, which is expected to exceed $38 billion by 2025 driven by strong demand for silicon and software content in automobiles.

“Response to our merger announcement has been overwhelmingly positive amongst our existing customers, new partners and global employee base,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer. “Strengthening visibility and pent-up demand in the current quarter is setting the stage for demonstrable market outperformance this year. From a longer-term perspective, the current supply shortage across the automotive semiconductor industry is underscoring the need for an additional vendor with scale who meets all key quality standards. indie is particularly well positioned to capitalize on this enormous strategic market opportunity, especially after the completion of our planned merger with Thunder Bridge. To that end, we look forward to providing updates on our closing activities over the coming weeks.”