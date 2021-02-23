 

indie Semiconductor Provides Merger and Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  58   |   |   

indie Semiconductor, an Autotech solutions innovator which is currently in the process of becoming a public company through a planned merger with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, today provided a transaction timeline and business update. indie and Thunder Bridge did not receive any communication from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or Department of Justice (DOJ) as of the expiration of the 30-day waiting period for premerger notification filings under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Act. Accordingly, no additional antitrust action is needed. Further, indie and Thunder Bridge expect to file an updated Form S-4 to their original January 25, 2021 document in response to an initial round of comments recently received from the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, indie and Thunder Bridge expect to close the transaction in early Spring 2021, subject to the Form S-4 being declared effective and customary closing conditions, including a successful shareholder vote.

With a decade-long history of innovation, indie is at the forefront of several disruptive automotive megatrends spanning ADAS/Autonomous, Connectivity, User Experience and Vehicle Electrification. The Company’s best-in-class, mixed signal system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions are currently on 12 Tier 1 approved vendor lists, contributing to a strategic backlog position of more than $2 billion, as previously disclosed, which indie defines as projected revenues based on existing contracts, design and pricing terms and historic production trends. According to IHS, the Company’s automotive semiconductor portfolio currently addresses a $16 billion market, which is expected to exceed $38 billion by 2025 driven by strong demand for silicon and software content in automobiles.

“Response to our merger announcement has been overwhelmingly positive amongst our existing customers, new partners and global employee base,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer. “Strengthening visibility and pent-up demand in the current quarter is setting the stage for demonstrable market outperformance this year. From a longer-term perspective, the current supply shortage across the automotive semiconductor industry is underscoring the need for an additional vendor with scale who meets all key quality standards. indie is particularly well positioned to capitalize on this enormous strategic market opportunity, especially after the completion of our planned merger with Thunder Bridge. To that end, we look forward to providing updates on our closing activities over the coming weeks.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

indie Semiconductor Provides Merger and Business Update indie Semiconductor, an Autotech solutions innovator which is currently in the process of becoming a public company through a planned merger with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, today provided a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
indie Semiconductor Augments Senior Management Team
25.01.21
indie Semiconductor Appoints David J. Aldrich to its Board of Directors