 

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • TSX Life Science Investor Day on Thursday, February 25, 2021, with company presentations beginning at 11 am ET
  • HC Wainwright Global Lifesciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with an on-demand webcast beginning at 7 am ET

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Further details about company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Perimeter’s website at: https://ir.perimetermed.com/

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSXV:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF)(FSE:4PC) is a Toronto-based company with U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Texas that is developing, with plans to commercialize, advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. Perimeter’s OTIS platform is a point-of-care imaging system that provides clinicians with real-time, ultra-high-resolution, sub-surface image volumes of the margin (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. The ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure in addition to standard of care tissue assessment for decision making during the procedure has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system. Perimeter’s OTIS platform is cleared by the FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. In addition, Perimeter is developing advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning image assessment tools intended to increase the efficiency of review.

Perimeter’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the Canadian Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society, driving home the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



