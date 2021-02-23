GlycoMimetics Promotes Dr. Eric Feldman to Chief Medical Officer

“Eric is internationally recognized for his work in the development of new therapies for the treatment of leukemias and related bone marrow disorders, and in the past two years, has established himself as a leader in our management group as well as in the trenches with our clinical operations team. Having spent his career dedicated to patients with hematologic malignancies, he is especially well positioned to lead our uproleselan program as it advances through Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, his extensive clinical research background will serve us well as we drive forward other programs in our pipeline,” said Rachel King, Chief Executive Officer.

Before joining GlycoMimetics, Dr. Feldman served as Chief Medical Officer at Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., focusing on breakthrough blood cancer treatments and T-cell engagement technologies, and prior to that, he oversaw the myeloid leukemia antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program at Seattle Genetics, Inc. He has led or participated in the conduct of numerous clinical trials, several leading to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Dr. Feldman’s extensive academic career includes a recent position as Professor of Medicine and Director of the Hematological Malignancies Service at Weill-Cornell/New York Presbyterian Hospital, as well as faculty positions at New York Medical College and the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Feldman has authored over 150 scientific articles and is a former Editor-in Chief of the journal Leukemia Research. He earned his medical degree at New York Medical College and holds a B.A. from Tulane University.

Separately, Dr. Helen Thackray, M.D. F.A.A.P., has decided to leave the company to pursue another opportunity. She joined the company 15 years ago, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer.

“Helen’s contributions to the Company have been invaluable, leading two programs to late-stage development, and creating important relationships with clinicians all over the world. We are grateful for her years of service to GlycoMimetics and wish her well in her next endeavor,” said Ms. King.

About Uproleselan (GMI-1271)

Discovered and developed by GlycoMimetics, uproleselan is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted inhibitor of E-selectin. Uproleselan (yoo’ pro le’ sel an), currently in a comprehensive Phase 3 development program in AML, has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA and from the Chinese regulatory authority for the treatment of adult AML patients with relapsed or refractory disease. Uproleselan is designed to block E-selectin (an adhesion molecule on cells in the bone marrow) from binding with blood cancer cells as a targeted approach to disrupting well-established mechanisms of leukemic cell resistance within the bone marrow microenvironment. In a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, uproleselan was evaluated in both newly diagnosed elderly and relapsed or refractory patients with AML. In both populations, patients treated with uproleselan together with standard chemotherapy achieved better-than-expected remission rates and overall survival compared to historical controls, which have been derived from results from third-party clinical trials evaluating standard chemotherapy, as well as lower-than-expected induction-related mortality rates. Treatment in these patient populations was generally well-tolerated, with fewer than expected adverse effects.