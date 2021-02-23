 

Voice Lift Added to the ClearOne BMA 360 Will Set Another Industry Standard for Exceptional Mic Pickup Distance and System Gain

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) expands applications for the BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile with a new Voice Lift feature that allows its impeccable audio to be locally amplified and heard throughout classrooms, lecture halls, and large meeting rooms.

ClearOne’s powerful breakthrough technologies, FiBeam and DsBeam, found on the BMA 360, make possible exceptional new levels of Voice Lift performance. FiBeam technology makes the BMA 360 the world’s first truly wideband, frequency-invariant beamforming mic array; providing the ultimate in natural and full-fidelity sound. DsBeam, provides unparalleled sidelobe depth, below -40 dB, resulting in superior rejection of reverb and noise and providing superb clarity and intelligibility.

With the addition of the new Voice Lift feature, the BMA 360 offers everything desired in a beamforming microphone array ceiling tile—superior beamformed audio, echo cancellation, noise cancellation, auto-mixing, power amplifiers, and camera-tracking functions. The ClearOne architecture offers easy setup and configuration for fool proof installation which benefits AV practitioners.  End-users also benefit from the BMA 360’s reduced overall system cost for maximum return on investment.

Each BMA 360 can have up to four Voice Lift zones to provide a simple and intuitive way to drive multiple speaker groups; allowing everyone to easily hear and be heard.  Built-in 4 channel power amplifiers make wiring simple, convenient, and provide big cost savings. ClearOne’s innovative combination of built-in power amplifiers and mix-minus zones makes the Voice Lift feature extremely simple to create and deploy.  The BMA 360, now with Voice Lift sets another industry standard for exceptional mic pickup distance and system gain.

Schedule a remote live demo to hear the BMA 360 for yourself.  Voice Lift will be available as a free firmware upgrade at the end of March 2021.    

Learn more about the BMA 360 here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

