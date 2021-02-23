 

Constellation Brands Announces New and Expanded Responsibilities for Executives Jim Sabia and Mallika Monteiro

Jim Sabia assumes new role of Managing Director, Beer Division; 
Mallika Monteiro’s role expanded to Chief Growth, Strategy and Digital Officer

VICTOR, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced new and expanded responsibilities for two members of its Executive Management Committee, effective March 1, 2021. Jim Sabia, who has served as Constellation’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer since 2018, has assumed the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Beer Division, with responsibility for leading the division’s operations services and commercial business functions. Constellation’s Chief Marketing Officer role will remain open in the near-term, but given the importance of this role to the company’s long-term growth aspirations, Constellation will look to fill this position over time. Mallika Monteiro will assume expanded responsibilities as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth, Strategy and Digital Officer. In addition to her current responsibilities leading the company’s growth and strategy functions, she will assume added responsibility for leading the company’s media initiatives, including digital marketing, 3-Tier ecommerce, and Constellation Ventures (which focuses on investing in early stage start-ups in the beverage alcohol space and adjacent categories).

“Our company has had a great deal of success over the past decade, and we have bold ambitions for the future as well,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation’s president and CEO. “To achieve our long-term aspirations, it is critical that we continue to invest in broadening the knowledge, perspective and capabilities of our leaders. These moves will help us do just that. Both Mallika and Jim will continue to work closely with the rest of our executive management committee to further build on our success.”

Sabia joined Constellation Brands in 2007 as Vice President, Marketing for the company’s spirits business. He was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of Constellation’s beer division in 2009 and to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Constellation’s full portfolio in 2018. Under Sabia’s leadership, growth trends for the company’s beer portfolio significantly outpaced the U.S. beer market and, upon the assumption of responsibilities for the full portfolio, he played an instrumental role in the transformation of the company’s Wine & Spirits business, working to build consumer affinity for the company’s premium portfolio of powerhouse wine and spirits brands.

