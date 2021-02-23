PAVmed Announces Pricing of $45 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

PAVmed intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all of the Company’s outstanding debt, including all outstanding convertible notes (subject to our agreeing with the holder of such debt on the terms of repayment), with the balance to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of approximately 9.8 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by PAVmed. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, PAVmed has granted the underwriter of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 1.5 million additional shares of its common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering. Lake Street Capital Markets LLC and Maxim Group LLC acted as financial advisors to the Company.

The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. On February 22, 2021, the last sale price of the shares as reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $5.55 per share.

The Offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-248709) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 17, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering and the accompanying prospectus have been filed with the SEC. The securities may be offered only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com. The final terms of the Offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.