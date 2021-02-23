VerifyMe Awarded Initial Purchase Order for PPE Anti-Counterfeit Technology

This initial purchase order for complete pre-printed tamper-evident labels with VeriPAS brand protection and consumer engagement is the first order under its strategic partnership with Renavotio (OTC: RIII ) that was previously announced on February 8, 2021. This is a custom-designed tamper proof label containing multiple layered technologies embedded and printed by VerifyMe.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRME ) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, is pleased to announce it has received an initial purchase order for 2 million pre-printed anti-counterfeiting labels. The labels will be utilized for track and trace and brand protection for 2 million boxes of surgical gloves, a personal protective equipment (“PPE”) necessity in fighting the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Billy Robinson, Renavotio’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our recent partnering with VerifyMe has opened up the overseas PPE market to us again. The opportunities with the VerifyMe technology to verify and prove genuine will help prevent any PPE products we are involved with from having any potential financial and legal issues.”

Counterfeit PPE continues to be a major issue as the Covid-19 pandemic persists. According to CNBC.com on February 17, 2021, DHS seizes over 11 million counterfeit 3M N95 masks, more raids to come.

Patrick White, VerifyMe’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our technology will allow Renavotio to be able to represent to its clients as to the authenticity of any product it represents through VerifyMe. The short time from signing our strategic partnership with Renavotio to now receiving their first purchase order demonstrates the urgent need in the marketplace to combat rampant counterfeiting in PPE. We believe this initial order will lead to additional opportunities with Renavotio in regards to anti-counterfeit, track and trace and brand protection solutions for PPE.”