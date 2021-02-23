Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at BofA Consumer and Retail Technology Conference 2021

BRASELTON, Ga., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) ("FOX" or the “Company”) announced today that management will be presenting at the BofA Consumer and Retail Technology Conference 2021 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

