 

Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at BofA Consumer and Retail Technology Conference 2021

BRASELTON, Ga., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) ("FOX" or the “Company”) announced today that management will be presenting at the BofA Consumer and Retail Technology Conference 2021 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp.  (Nasdaq: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

Fox Factory Holding Corp.
Vivek Bhakuni
Director of Investor Relations and Business Development
706-471-5241
vbhakuni@ridefox.com




Wertpapier


