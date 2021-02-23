 

Ingredion Named as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere For Eight Consecutive Years

Recognition underscores the importance of leading and operating with purpose, making values-based decisions and creating positive change in global communities

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has been recognized as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. The Company has been recognized for eight consecutive years and is one of only seven honorees in the food, beverage and agriculture industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. 

"As a company guided, united and inspired by our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together, we’re honored to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies for the eighth consecutive year,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “In the face of 2020’s unprecedented challenges, our employees globally embraced our purpose and values to maintain Ingredion's longstanding reputation as a trusted supplier, good neighbor and employer of choice. Upholding the highest standards of ethics, safety, quality and sustainability is core to our purpose-led, people-centric culture and how we fulfill our commitment to make life better – for our employees, customers, suppliers, and all stakeholders.”

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Ingredion for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Methodology & Scoring
Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers located around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

ABOUT THE ETHISPHERE INSTITUTE
The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com

CONTACT:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602




