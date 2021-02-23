Nuvei Accelerates Expansion in the US iGaming Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces its accelerated expansion into the U.S. iGaming market. Onboarding online operators from fantasy sports, sports betting, casino, iLottery and several other industry sectors, Nuvei merchants can succeed due to the Company’s vast experience in customizing payment solutions specifically for online gaming and gambling operators.

Recognizing huge opportunity in the growing U.S. iGaming market, Nuvei has already obtained approvals to provide payment services to iGaming operators in multiple states, with more expected. Backed by decades of international industry experience, the Company can provide a seamless payment experience, from rapid onboarding to fraud prevention and optimizing payment profitability.

With more and more U.S. states legalizing online gaming and betting, U.S. iGaming revenue is expected to reach USD 127.3 billion by 2027 1. Nuvei’s response to the increased demand is to expand its end-to-end platform that focuses on one fast and simple integration, flexibility, automation, and innovative features that eliminate critical iGaming merchant pain points while facilitating business growth.

A particular industry pain point that Nuvei’s solution tackles is low payment acceptance rates. Through smart and sophisticated transaction routing via multiple acquirers, and acceptance of multiple payment methods for fast deposits and withdrawals—including cards, digital wallets, bank transfers and ACH—the Company’s aim is to provide the highest success rates possible.

“Nuvei is uniquely equipped to dive right into the rapidly expanding U.S. iGaming market, and as more states continue to legalize online gambling, our proven, market-tested payment solutions can deliver on operators’ key requirements from A-Z,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “We have helped make online gaming transactions safer, faster and more efficient for nearly two decades across the globe. Our rapid growth is the result of our dominant position in the global iGaming space and our relentless commitment to our clients’ success.”