 

Nuvei Accelerates Expansion in the US iGaming Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Leading fintech provider Nuvei expands presence in the growing US regulated iGaming market by leveraging proprietary technology and decades of international industry experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces its accelerated expansion into the U.S. iGaming market. Onboarding online operators from fantasy sports, sports betting, casino, iLottery and several other industry sectors, Nuvei merchants can succeed due to the Company’s vast experience in customizing payment solutions specifically for online gaming and gambling operators.

Recognizing huge opportunity in the growing U.S. iGaming market, Nuvei has already obtained approvals to provide payment services to iGaming operators in multiple states, with more expected. Backed by decades of international industry experience, the Company can provide a seamless payment experience, from rapid onboarding to fraud prevention and optimizing payment profitability.

With more and more U.S. states legalizing online gaming and betting, U.S. iGaming revenue is expected to reach USD 127.3 billion by 20271. Nuvei’s response to the increased demand is to expand its end-to-end platform that focuses on one fast and simple integration, flexibility, automation, and innovative features that eliminate critical iGaming merchant pain points while facilitating business growth.

A particular industry pain point that Nuvei’s solution tackles is low payment acceptance rates. Through smart and sophisticated transaction routing via multiple acquirers, and acceptance of multiple payment methods for fast deposits and withdrawals—including cards, digital wallets, bank transfers and ACH—the Company’s aim is to provide the highest success rates possible.

“Nuvei is uniquely equipped to dive right into the rapidly expanding U.S. iGaming market, and as more states continue to legalize online gambling, our proven, market-tested payment solutions can deliver on operators’ key requirements from A-Z,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “We have helped make online gaming transactions safer, faster and more efficient for nearly two decades across the globe. Our rapid growth is the result of our dominant position in the global iGaming space and our relentless commitment to our clients’ success.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nuvei Accelerates Expansion in the US iGaming Market Leading fintech provider Nuvei expands presence in the growing US regulated iGaming market by leveraging proprietary technology and decades of international industry experienceSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nuvei …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
05.02.21
Nuvei Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
04.02.21
Nuvei Enhances Chargeback Offering, Preventing More Fraud Before it Happens