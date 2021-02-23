mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing platform accelerates American expansion by onboarding 14 new government agencies in Rhode Island

The BidNet Direct solution from mdf commerce is a complete sourcing solution that empowers purchasing professionals to publish and manage solicitations and contracts. In addition, the procurement solution helps facilitate collaboration amongst local government entities and a significant vendor database, utilizing an extensive solicitation library and ensuring increased vendor competition and lower costs of goods.

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) , a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces that 14 new government agencies in the Rhode Island area have joined its Strategic Sourcing solution BidNet Direct. Nearly 6,000 vendors have also registered to the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, which represents a 19% increase in registered vendors since the official launch of the new purchasing group in January 2021. This rapid expansion into the region will provide efficient and comprehensive online procurement solutions to local governments and businesses.

“The 14 agencies who have recently joined the new sourcing platform now have access to great sourcing tools, such as electronic bid submission and automatic tabulation,” said Erin Mulligan, Purchasing Agent for the City of Newport. “Through a competitive bid process, we selected BidNet Direct because it was the most robust solution with tools for not only our team, but our fellow purchasing peers throughout Rhode Island. We are looking forward to continued growth with surrounding cities, school districts and counties and of course, our growing vendor community,” she continued.

“We are very excited to partner with so many local government agencies within the state of Rhode Island,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President of Strategic Sourcing at mdf commerce. “The growth of this purchasing group is going to make procurement so much easier for participating agencies and suppliers in the state of Rhode Island. We believe this new partnership will reduce costs and offer more opportunities for both Rhode Island government agencies and vendors for years to come.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.





For further information:

mdf commerce

Mark Eigenbauer

President, Strategic Sourcing

Phone: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 6250

Email: meigenbauer@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce

André Leblanc

Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882

Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com