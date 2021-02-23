 

mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing platform accelerates American expansion by onboarding 14 new government agencies in Rhode Island

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

The Rhode Island Purchasing Group has already attracted 6,000 vendors

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces that 14 new government agencies in the Rhode Island area have joined its Strategic Sourcing solution BidNet Direct. Nearly 6,000 vendors have also registered to the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, which represents a 19% increase in registered vendors since the official launch of the new purchasing group in January 2021. This rapid expansion into the region will provide efficient and comprehensive online procurement solutions to local governments and businesses.

The BidNet Direct solution from mdf commerce is a complete sourcing solution that empowers purchasing professionals to publish and manage solicitations and contracts. In addition, the procurement solution helps facilitate collaboration amongst local government entities and a significant vendor database, utilizing an extensive solicitation library and ensuring increased vendor competition and lower costs of goods.

“The 14 agencies who have recently joined the new sourcing platform now have access to great sourcing tools, such as electronic bid submission and automatic tabulation,” said Erin Mulligan, Purchasing Agent for the City of Newport. “Through a competitive bid process, we selected BidNet Direct because it was the most robust solution with tools for not only our team, but our fellow purchasing peers throughout Rhode Island. We are looking forward to continued growth with surrounding cities, school districts and counties and of course, our growing vendor community,” she continued.

“We are very excited to partner with so many local government agencies within the state of Rhode Island,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President of Strategic Sourcing at mdf commerce. “The growth of this purchasing group is going to make procurement so much easier for participating agencies and suppliers in the state of Rhode Island. We believe this new partnership will reduce costs and offer more opportunities for both Rhode Island government agencies and vendors for years to come.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
Mark Eigenbauer
President, Strategic Sourcing
Phone: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 6250
Email: meigenbauer@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing platform accelerates American expansion by onboarding 14 new government agencies in Rhode Island The Rhode Island Purchasing Group has already attracted 6,000 vendorsMONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces that 14 new government agencies in the Rhode …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
mdf commerce Reports Q3 2021 Total Revenue Growth of 18% Year-Over-Year to $21.4 Million
10.02.21
mdf commerce welcomes Clément Gignac to its Board of Directors
08.02.21
mdf commerce to present at the Stifel GMP Online Grocery Virtual Conference
04.02.21
mdf commerce announces the appointment of Deborah Dumoulin as Chief Financial Officer and Nicolas Vanasse as Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
28.01.21
mdf commerce announces date of conference call for third quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results
25.01.21
InterTrade solution of mdf commerce to provide essential digital supply chain services to Indigo, Canada’s largest book and lifestyle retailer