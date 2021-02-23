 

Evolus Announces Preliminary, Unaudited, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Net Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

Q4 2020 Net Revenue of $20.6 Million Increased 16% Over Q3 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) today announced its preliminary, unaudited, net revenues for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The preliminary unaudited results described in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision until the company reports its full financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

“We delivered another quarter of strong sales despite the backdrop of litigation and the challenging COVID-19 environment. In the fourth quarter, ordering accounts grew to more than 5,600 since launch, and re-order rates reached an all-time high, both of which are indicators of strong adoption and anticipated future Jeuveau demand,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Last Friday, we announced full resolution of the International Trade Commission case and all other legal matters between Abbvie, Medytox and Evolus. We believe increased competition and options benefit all market participants. I would like to thank our customers and employees for their unwavering support through this difficult time.”

“During the 60-day ITC Presidential Review period, we increased customer pricing significantly due to the bond amount required to keep Jeuveau on the market. As a result, we generated nominal revenue from mid-December 2020 through mid-February 2021.”

Preliminary, Unaudited, Results

  • $20.6 million in total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • $56.5 million in total net revenues for the full year 2020 consisting of $55.8 million of U.S. Jeuveau revenue and $0.7 million of revenue from international sales.

Key Business Highlights

  • Jeuveau purchasing account base increased by more than 2,000 accounts in 2020 with re-order rates achieving an all-time high of 71.6%1 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Robust adoption of consumer loyalty program with more than 110,000 consumers enrolled since launch in May 2020.
  • Continued leverage of proprietary digital platform with 75% of orders in 2020 originating from the Evolus Practice App.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evolus Announces Preliminary, Unaudited, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Net Revenue Q4 2020 Net Revenue of $20.6 Million Increased 16% Over Q3 2020NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) today announced its preliminary, unaudited, net revenues for the fourth quarter and full year ended …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Evolus to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.07.20
12
Evolus, Inc. KursVERDOPPLER startet - jetzt mit 4 BUY Ratings!