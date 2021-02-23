Evolus Announces Preliminary, Unaudited, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Net Revenue

Q4 2020 Net Revenue of $20.6 Million Increased 16% Over Q3 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) today announced its preliminary, unaudited, net revenues for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The preliminary unaudited results described in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision until the company reports its full financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.



“We delivered another quarter of strong sales despite the backdrop of litigation and the challenging COVID-19 environment. In the fourth quarter, ordering accounts grew to more than 5,600 since launch, and re-order rates reached an all-time high, both of which are indicators of strong adoption and anticipated future Jeuveau demand,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Last Friday, we announced full resolution of the International Trade Commission case and all other legal matters between Abbvie, Medytox and Evolus. We believe increased competition and options benefit all market participants. I would like to thank our customers and employees for their unwavering support through this difficult time.”