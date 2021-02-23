 

Pure Harvest Upgrades Rapidly Growing SKM Dispensary in Dumont, CO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

SKM’s Month-Over-Month Sales Contributing to Colorado's Record Cannabis Sales

DENVER, CO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that it is making substantial improvements to its wholly owned Sofa King Medical Wellness Products, LLC (“SKM”) facility located in Dumont, Colorado in anticipation of expanding its licensed marijuana business in the State of Colorado.

These improvements are part of the second phase of development for the popular property located immediately off the heavily trafficked I-70 at exit 234 between Denver and Colorado’s world class ski resorts. The initial development phase consisted of converting a previous ski and snowboard rental shop into a world-class, solar-powered retail facility. In May 2020, the all new SKM Dispensary opened to the public and since has recorded month-over-month growth in retail sales. Specifically, SKM experienced back-to-back months with a nearly 20% increase in revenue over the last two calendar months.  This expansion reflects the continued growth in the Colorado market as a whole, which reported a record year in 2020 with over $2B in retail sales.

The second phase of development includes repaving the dispensary’s parking area, installing additional signage, demolishing an abandoned building located on the premises, and other beautification measures designed to increase curb appeal and customer traffic to the dispensary. To date, the paving of the parking area has been completed along with the demolition of the abandoned structure which greatly increased overall visibility of the dispensary. All permitting required to install the additional signage has been acquired from the local government and installation is expected to commence prior to the end of Q1 2021.  

Pure Harvest has not yet finalized plans for the third phase of development, but the Company is committed to fully developing the property to increase traffic at the dispensary and generate additional revenues outside the dispensary facility. “Developing this property has always been part of the long-term plan for Pure Harvest and it is exciting and encouraging to witness the progress we have made,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “I believe we are just getting started in Dumont, Colorado.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Harvest Upgrades Rapidly Growing SKM Dispensary in Dumont, CO SKM’s Month-Over-Month Sales Contributing to Colorado's Record Cannabis Sales DENVER, CO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Pure Harvest Receives Second Wholesale Order of Complex 612 Products
04.02.21
Pure Harvest Corporate Group Acquires Four Patents in Multiple Verticals