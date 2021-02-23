Infosys Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fethisphere.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C99a3905dd3c145ffd6bc08d8d6fdf1d0%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637495733463161458%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=w5LIM9O2DDYtHEWJNNugc2Feu99XAqB3ygcsbcCaEzE%3D&reserved=0) , the global leader indefining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one ofthe world's most ethical companies for 2021. Infosys was distinguished for itsundiluted commitment towards integrity and making value-based decisions. Throughthis coveted recognition, Infosys has become one of only four honorees in theSoftware & Services Industry globally, and one of the only three honorees inIndia.In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.This year, the process was streamlined, and question set expanded to gauge howcompanies are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic,environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion, andsocial justice. Infosys showcased a strong connection between ethical practicesand solid performance in the global market. The recognition additionallyspotlighted Infosys in the areas of ethics and compliance, diversity,governance, and social initiatives.Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer of Ethisphere, said, "2020 ushered manyhardships for the world putting us through one of the most difficult tests ofall times. While addressing various tough challenges, we saw companies not justworking towards earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and acommitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity but advancing their corporatecultures for the greater good. We are delighted to acknowledge Infosys for itsfirm commitment to creating the highest value for the communities they servewhile prioritizing social imperatives. We would like to congratulate everyone atInfosys for earning this designation."Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, "Weare extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition from theEthisphere Institute. Flawless execution with integrity and compliance is the