Infosys Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 23.02.2021, 15:30 | 68 | 0 |
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:
INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute (https://apc01.saf
elinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fethisphere.com%2F&data=04%7C01%
7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C99a3905dd3c145ffd6bc08d8d6fdf1d0%7C63ce7d592f3e
42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637495733463161458%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIj
oiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=w5LIM9
O2DDYtHEWJNNugc2Feu99XAqB3ygcsbcCaEzE%3D&reserved=0) , the global leader in
defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of
the world's most ethical companies for 2021. Infosys was distinguished for its
undiluted commitment towards integrity and making value-based decisions. Through
this coveted recognition, Infosys has become one of only four honorees in the
Software & Services Industry globally, and one of the only three honorees in
India.
In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.
This year, the process was streamlined, and question set expanded to gauge how
companies are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic,
environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion, and
social justice. Infosys showcased a strong connection between ethical practices
and solid performance in the global market. The recognition additionally
spotlighted Infosys in the areas of ethics and compliance, diversity,
governance, and social initiatives.
Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer of Ethisphere, said, "2020 ushered many
hardships for the world putting us through one of the most difficult tests of
all times. While addressing various tough challenges, we saw companies not just
working towards earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a
commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity but advancing their corporate
cultures for the greater good. We are delighted to acknowledge Infosys for its
firm commitment to creating the highest value for the communities they serve
while prioritizing social imperatives. We would like to congratulate everyone at
Infosys for earning this designation."
Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, "We
are extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the
Ethisphere Institute. Flawless execution with integrity and compliance is the
INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute (https://apc01.saf
elinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fethisphere.com%2F&data=04%7C01%
7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C99a3905dd3c145ffd6bc08d8d6fdf1d0%7C63ce7d592f3e
42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637495733463161458%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIj
oiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=w5LIM9
O2DDYtHEWJNNugc2Feu99XAqB3ygcsbcCaEzE%3D&reserved=0) , the global leader in
defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of
the world's most ethical companies for 2021. Infosys was distinguished for its
undiluted commitment towards integrity and making value-based decisions. Through
this coveted recognition, Infosys has become one of only four honorees in the
Software & Services Industry globally, and one of the only three honorees in
India.
In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.
This year, the process was streamlined, and question set expanded to gauge how
companies are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic,
environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion, and
social justice. Infosys showcased a strong connection between ethical practices
and solid performance in the global market. The recognition additionally
spotlighted Infosys in the areas of ethics and compliance, diversity,
governance, and social initiatives.
Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer of Ethisphere, said, "2020 ushered many
hardships for the world putting us through one of the most difficult tests of
all times. While addressing various tough challenges, we saw companies not just
working towards earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a
commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity but advancing their corporate
cultures for the greater good. We are delighted to acknowledge Infosys for its
firm commitment to creating the highest value for the communities they serve
while prioritizing social imperatives. We would like to congratulate everyone at
Infosys for earning this designation."
Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, "We
are extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the
Ethisphere Institute. Flawless execution with integrity and compliance is the
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0