U.S. Gold Corp.'s CK Gold Project Provides Community Support in Wyoming

- Opens a new office in Cheyenne in effort to start a long-term engagement aimed at economic and employment benefits for the community

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The office establishes a permanent presence and builds upon recent meetings with state and local stakeholders. The company found great interest in its initial outline for the CK Gold Project development and came away with a very positive feeling about the reception from the locals concerning the opportunity.

The CK Gold Project property is located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming, approximately 20 miles west of the city of Cheyenne, on the southeastern margin of the Laramie Range. The property, 100% owned by U.S. Gold Corp, would comprise about 1,120 acres at its full extent by the end of mine life.

"Communication and community outreach is a critical component of the CK Gold Project," states George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. "In February we have held dozens of meetings with stakeholders in Cheyenne and Laramie and I am encouraged by the initial interest in the project. As a part of our outreach efforts, we have joined industry organizations and opened an office in Cheyenne. We want to provide a local presence and a physical location where interested parties can learn more about the project."

"We are excited to welcome U.S. Gold Corp. as a new member of WTA and this project should provide a new source of revenue at a critical time for Wyoming," said Ashley Harpstreith, Executive Director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association.

"U.S. Gold Corp.'s CK Gold Project should provide significant economic activity for Cheyenne and Laramie County," said Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. "The Chamber looks forward to assisting how we can."

"As a new member of WMA, we are excited to watch the CK Gold Project develop and are hopeful Wyoming will see the benefits of new mining activity," said Travis Deti, Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

The Company is currently conducting a pre-feasibility report, which covers an array of technical, geological, economic, social, and operational factors. Included in ongoing activities is a program that started in September last year, establishing an environmental baseline covering surface water, sub-surface water, wetland, fauna and flora and climatological information. The results of this study are intended to help determine whether the Company proceeds with a full feasibility study, the next step in the process prior to the investment decision on advancing with permitting and construction of the mine. The pre-feasibility study is slated to be completed in the summer of 2021. U.S. Gold Corp.'s new Cheyenne office is located at 211 W 19th St, Suite 100.