UBS partners with Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to invest in the next generation of talent

UBS and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (“SIAC”) are proud to announce a partnership to invest in students attending SIAC’s 14 colleges and universities across six states. The initiative will focus on delivering a financial literacy and wellness curriculum to SIAC students, and to introduce students to the opportunities available for them in the financial services industry. Students will also gain access to UBS’s recruiting and development programs, including UBS Tomorrow’s Talent Program, a virtual accelerator aimed at increasing college and career success for diverse college students.

“We’re excited to partner with the SIAC to empower students with the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to succeed in college and in the marketplace,” said Marc Montanaro, Head of Human Resources, UBS Global Wealth Management and Americas Region. “By building career pathways for students who may not envision themselves in financial services, we believe that we can positively impact generational wealth and opportunity, and hope that this new relationship will further encourage students to continue their personal and professional financial journey.”

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with UBS to provide critically important professional development, scholarship and financial education opportunities to our SIAC student-athletes, member school students as well as important community stakeholders,” said Gregory Moore, SIAC Commissioner. “Our institutions take great pride in producing talented graduates who make significant contributions within a broad array of fields and professions. We look forward to working with UBS to provide our students with increased access and exposure to career opportunities within the financial services industry.”

Working with EVERFI, a leading social impact education technology company, UBS will deliver financial literacy programs and workshops to SIAC students. Through this effort, UBS aims to create pathways that open up financial services career opportunities for the next generation of talent.

“We are delighted to work with UBS to support students for long-term success,” said Ray Martinez, Co-Founder and President of EVERFI. “There is no question that higher education plays a critical role in opening many doors of opportunity. Combining higher education with a financial wellness curriculum can provide students all of the tools necessary in achieving their professional aspirations and financial goals.”