 

UBS partners with Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to invest in the next generation of talent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:15  |  42   |   |   

UBS and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (“SIAC”) are proud to announce a partnership to invest in students attending SIAC’s 14 colleges and universities across six states. The initiative will focus on delivering a financial literacy and wellness curriculum to SIAC students, and to introduce students to the opportunities available for them in the financial services industry. Students will also gain access to UBS’s recruiting and development programs, including UBS Tomorrow’s Talent Program, a virtual accelerator aimed at increasing college and career success for diverse college students.

“We’re excited to partner with the SIAC to empower students with the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to succeed in college and in the marketplace,” said Marc Montanaro, Head of Human Resources, UBS Global Wealth Management and Americas Region. “By building career pathways for students who may not envision themselves in financial services, we believe that we can positively impact generational wealth and opportunity, and hope that this new relationship will further encourage students to continue their personal and professional financial journey.”

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with UBS to provide critically important professional development, scholarship and financial education opportunities to our SIAC student-athletes, member school students as well as important community stakeholders,” said Gregory Moore, SIAC Commissioner. “Our institutions take great pride in producing talented graduates who make significant contributions within a broad array of fields and professions. We look forward to working with UBS to provide our students with increased access and exposure to career opportunities within the financial services industry.”

Working with EVERFI, a leading social impact education technology company, UBS will deliver financial literacy programs and workshops to SIAC students. Through this effort, UBS aims to create pathways that open up financial services career opportunities for the next generation of talent.

“We are delighted to work with UBS to support students for long-term success,” said Ray Martinez, Co-Founder and President of EVERFI. “There is no question that higher education plays a critical role in opening many doors of opportunity. Combining higher education with a financial wellness curriculum can provide students all of the tools necessary in achieving their professional aspirations and financial goals.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UBS partners with Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to invest in the next generation of talent UBS and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (“SIAC”) are proud to announce a partnership to invest in students attending SIAC’s 14 colleges and universities across six states. The initiative will focus on delivering a financial literacy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:38 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UBS AG auf 'Neutral'
07:51 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt UBS AG auf 'Overweight'
22.02.21
11 UBS Advisors in San Diego named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list
22.02.21
BARCLAYS belässt UBS AG auf 'Underweight'
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
19.02.21
Emily Frenzel to Manage Newly Combined UBS Complex in Philadelphia Area
19.02.21
Wird die Dividende steigen? BASF kurz vor den Zahlen zum Gesamtjahr 2020!
17.02.21
UBS Sponsors 2,000 Students Through Goalsetter Foundation to Help Children Achieve Financial Freedom
15.02.21
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
12.02.21
ROUNDUP 2: ING verdient trotz Gewinneinbruch mehr als gedacht - Aktie legt zu

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
50
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden