 

Assured Guaranty Conditionally Supports Revised Puerto Rico GO and PBA Plan Support Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:10  |  23   |   |   

Today, Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp., each a subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, “Assured Guaranty”) agreed to conditionally support a revised Puerto Rico GO and Public Buildings Authority (PBA) Plan Support Agreement (PSA) with the Financial Oversight and Management Board and other creditors of Puerto Rico and the PBA, as well as with the tacit support of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. The bond insurer made the following statement:

Assured Guaranty has consistently supported a consensually negotiated and comprehensive approach to resolving Puerto Rico’s current financial challenges. It conditionally supports this agreement with the express understanding that the government parties will work with Assured Guaranty to make the agreement part of such a comprehensive solution.

Assured Guaranty will continue to work diligently and constructively toward a comprehensive resolution of any remaining issues with the GO and PBA bonds along with other related Puerto Rico credits, such as the Highway and Transportation Authority bonds, Convention Center District Authority bonds, and others, in a manner that respects its legal rights and achieves the ultimate goal of bringing the Title III process to a fair and expeditious conclusion.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

Any forward-looking statements made in this statement reflect Assured Guaranty’s current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those resulting from the failure of the parties to develop a comprehensive solution to all of the Puerto Rico credits to which Assured Guaranty is exposed; the failure of a Title III plan of adjustment based on the terms of the PSA to be confirmed under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act; future litigation, and other risks and uncertainties that have not been identified at this time, management's response to these factors, and other risk factors identified in Assured Guaranty’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of February 23, 2021. Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assured Guaranty Conditionally Supports Revised Puerto Rico GO and PBA Plan Support Agreement Today, Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp., each a subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, “Assured Guaranty”) agreed to conditionally support a revised Puerto Rico GO and Public Buildings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Assured Guaranty Ltd. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021