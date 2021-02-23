Adaptive Biotechnologies Expands Collaboration with Labcorp to Increase Access to Growing Research and Clinical Diagnostic Portfolio

The collaboration builds on the parties’ initial agreement signed in May 2020 to provide safe blood collection services at nearly 2,000 Labcorp patient service centers (PSCs) for patients using clonoSEQ, the first and only FDA-cleared assay for minimal residual disease (MRD) in select blood cancers. As part of the companies’ deeper collaboration, patients can now have convenient blood collection for both the clonoSEQ and T-Detect COVID tests at any Labcorp PSC.

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Labcorp (NYSE:LH), a leading global life sciences company, to enable broader access to Adaptive’s growing portfolio of immune-driven clinical diagnostic and research products. The expanded collaboration includes a commercial agreement for Adaptive’s clonoSEQ and immunoSEQ assays and a lab services agreement for Adaptive’s recently launched T-Detect COVID test, the first clinical T-cell based test for patients to confirm recent or prior COVID-19 infection.

“We are proud to partner with Labcorp to expand patient access to blood draws necessary for novel tests like clonoSEQ and T-Detect,” said Chad Robins, co-founder and chief executive officer of Adaptive. “By providing patients with easy and safe ways to access critical health services, especially during this difficult time, we can expand the impact we can have on patients impacted by blood cancers, COVID-19, and eventually many other immune-mediated diseases.”

The two companies will work closely together to expand the commercial reach of clonoSEQ and operational capacity for T-Detect COVID. Labcorp’s oncology sales force will promote clonoSEQ at hematology-oncology clinics in the U.S. In addition, Labcorp is preparing to perform T-Detect COVID as a secondary site laboratory once the test has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In addition, Labcorp will expand its immunosequencing portfolio by offering its biopharmaceutical customers the immunoSEQ and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID assays using Research Use Only (RUO) test kits.

“By expanding access to Adaptive’s growing portfolio of clinical and research products, Labcorp is helping to guide patient care decisions during a time when access to healthcare is challenging,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics. “We are thrilled to deepen our commercial collaborations in multiple therapeutic areas across both drug development and clinical diagnostics with innovative, science-driven companies like Adaptive.”