 

Asphalt Additives Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:30  |  53   |   |   

DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Asphalt Additives Market by Product Type (Anti-Stripping Agent/Adhesion Promoter, Rejuvenators, Emulsifiers, Polymer, and Others), by Application Type (Road Construction, Parking Lots, Roofing, and Others), by Technology Type (Hot Mix, Warm Mix, and Cold Mix), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026.

Stratview Research Logo

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's asphalt additives market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.  The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for asphalt additives at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies. 

Asphalt Additives Market: Highlights from the Report

Additives gained huge momentum in the asphalt pavement industry in the wake of the requirements for high temperature and aging resistance, improvement in thermal cracking and stripping, and reduced maintenance cost of pavements. More than 90% of the road pavements performed today are being done with asphalt. There is also an increase in the penetration of asphalt with additives as compared to unmodified asphalt. The COVID-19 pandemic brought in slight disruption in the growth of the asphalt paving industry as well as the asphalt additives market with lockdown, shortage of labor, postponement of infrastructural development programs, and disruption in the supply chain across the globe being the major restraining factors.

The possible impact of the pandemic on the asphalt additives market is likely to be graver in 2021 than its impact in 2020. The asphalt pavements industry is having a minimal impact of the pandemic as road construction/maintenance has been in operation considering an essential activity in various regions. Also, most of the road construction funds for 2020 were already allocated, which led to an insignificant slowdown in the market growth in 2020. However, the year 2021 is likely to see slower growth with a shrinking economy, lower tax collections in 2020, and a reduction in federal and state govt. budgets. After a slowdown in growth in 2021, the market is likely to regain its growth momentum from 2022, ultimately reaching US$ 3.7 billion in 2026.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asphalt Additives Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Asphalt Additives Market by Product Type (Anti-Stripping Agent/Adhesion Promoter, Rejuvenators, Emulsifiers, Polymer, and Others), by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App
1PointFive Selects Worley for FEED on Milestone Direct Air Capture Facility
Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner
Oncolytics Biotech Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-cancer Activity of ...
Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods