Wish to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 8

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of market on Monday, March 8, 2021. Wish Founder and CEO Peter Szulczewski and CFO Rajat Bahri will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.wish.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 664-1138 toll-free domestically and at (470) 414-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 5794754.