Wish to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 8
ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of market on Monday, March 8, 2021. Wish Founder and CEO Peter Szulczewski and CFO Rajat Bahri will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.wish.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 664-1138 toll-free domestically and at (470) 414-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 5794754.
Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Wish’s SEC filings.
About Wish
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting more than 100 million monthly active users in over 100 countries to over 500,000 merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005371/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare