 

SaviBank to Purchase Freeland Branch From Coastal Community Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 15:35  |  29   |   |   

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaviBank, the banking subsidiary of Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. (OTCPink: SVVB), today announced that it plans to purchase the Freeland branch from Coastal Community Bank (“Coastal”), a banking subsidiary of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB).

The purchase of the branch, located on Whidbey Island at 1737 Main Street in Freeland, Washington, is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, and includes Coastal’s office on Main Street in Freeland and approximately $24 million in deposits. SaviBank will relocate from its existing Freeland branch at 5575 Harbor Avenue to the new location after the sale closes.

“SaviBank is excited for this opportunity to work with Coastal Community Bank and its branch in Freeland,” said Andy Hunter, President and CEO of SaviBank. “This new branch is in a better location, and will help us expand our footprint in Freeland and throughout Whidbey Island. Coastal has done an excellent job with its customers, and we plan to carry on that tradition as we combine our staffs to meet customers’ needs.”

“When we were presented with an offer from SaviBank, we had an obligation to our shareholders and the bank as a whole to consider and evaluate the long-term impact,” said Eric Sprink, President & CEO, Coastal Community Bank. “Many things were taken into consideration, including the impact to customers, and after a great deal of evaluation and discussion, it was decided that it is in the best interest of the bank to sell the branch.”

About Savi Financial Corporation and SaviBank:
Savi Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for SaviBank. SaviBank began operations April 11, 2005, and has nine branches serving local communities in Anacortes, Burlington, Bellingham, Concrete, Mount Vernon (2), Oak Harbor, Freeland and Sedro-Woolley, Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small and middle-market businesses and individuals in and around Island, Skagit, and Whatcom counties. As a locally-owned community bank, we believe that when everyone becomes Savi about their finances, our entire community benefits. Call us or stop by one of our branches and we’ll show you how to bank Savi. For additional information about SaviBank, visit www.SaviBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management’s plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to SaviBank or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.

Contact:   Andrew Hunter
                President & CEO
                SaviBank
                (360) 331-3717




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SaviBank to Purchase Freeland Branch From Coastal Community Bank MOUNT VERNON, Wash., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SaviBank, the banking subsidiary of Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. (OTCPink: SVVB), today announced that it plans to purchase the Freeland branch from Coastal Community Bank (“Coastal”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin