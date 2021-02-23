Milestone Scientific Inc. Commences Sales of CompuFlo Epidural Instruments and Disposables to University Hospital of Würzburg in Germany

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has begun selling its CompuFlo Epidural Instrument and related disposables to the University Hospital of Würzburg, one of the leading national hospitals in Germany.



Dr. Peter Kranke, Professor of Anesthesia in the Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care, at the University Hospital of Würzburg, Germany, and the Würzburg Medical School, stated, “Based on the high accidental dural punctures with the loss of resistance that Dawkins found1 and our own published results on the CompuFlo2, we are impressed with Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo Epidural Instrument. Introduction of the CompuFlo is an important step towards enhancing the safety of epidural analgesia and anesthesia. Based on the latest literature, the incidence of accidental dural puncture is considered high by modern standards, which is attributable to the standard loss of resistance technique used today. CompuFlo provides an attractive alternative as it addresses 'false-positives' and subsequent suboptimal analgesia. CompuFlo also holds significant potential given its ability to reduce complication rates.”

Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific, commented, “We appreciate the decision of the University of Wurzburg, in association with Dr. Kranke and his team, to purchase our CompuFlo Epidural System. Dr. Kranke is a premier anesthesiologist and key opinion leader in the area of safe delivery of anesthesia and analgesia. We believe this initial order by a leading European hospital and medical teaching institute is further validation that our technology provides a level of safety and efficiency not available for medical professionals using conventional syringes. We look forward to further expanding our global rollout strategy of the CompuFlo Epidural System and working closely with other hospitals across Europe and North America.”

Leonard Osser, Interim CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, “This agreement illustrates the positive response for our CompuFlo Epidural Instrument. In addition to hiring more salespeople and expanding our sales funnel, advanced trials are already underway that we believe will convert to commercial orders. We are now aggressively accelerating our commercialization efforts in both domestic and global markets as we pursue our goal to become the new standard of care.”