 

DGAP-DD CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 15:52  |  36   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.02.2021 / 15:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Friege

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
106.40 EUR 31920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
106.4000 EUR 31920.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


23.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64657  23.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.02.2021 / 15:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum ends financial year 2020 with strong Q4 sales and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cashflow im Geschäftsjahr 2020 über ...
Manz AG: Folgeauftrag für Montagelinien im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-News: Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:52 Uhr
DGAP-DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA deutsch
12:20 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt CEWE auf 'Buy'
22.02.21
Cewe will Anleger an gestiegenen Gewinnen beteiligen
22.02.21
Cewe: Dividende wird erneut angehoben
22.02.21
DGAP-News: CEWE plant zwölfte Dividendensteigerung in Folge (deutsch)
22.02.21
DGAP-News: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase
22.02.21
DGAP-News: CEWE plant zwölfte Dividendensteigerung in Folge
22.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE plant zwölfte Dividendensteigerung in Folge (deutsch)
22.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase
22.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE plant zwölfte Dividendensteigerung in Folge

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
1.497
Gefallene Perlen: Z. B. CeWe Color AG