 

Ethisphere Announces Fifth Third Bank as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies

Fifth Third Bank, National Association (Nasdaq: FITB) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standard of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Today’s announcement marks the second time Fifth Third has been recognized by Ethisphere in the “banks” category. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 counties and 47 industries.

Fifth Third Chairman & CEO Greg D. Carmichael (Photo: Business Wire)

Fifth Third is a top ten U.S. regional bank whose vision is to be the one bank that people most value and trust. The Company is committed to doing the right thing in order to create a great customer experience, an engaging workplace and healthy, vibrant communities. In addition, the Bank strives to be a top quartile performer in environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership and reporting. Fifth Third’s ESG Report is accessible at a dedicated ESG site, ir.53.com/esg.

“Fifth Third strives to do well by doing good,” said Chairman and CEO Greg Carmichael. “We are deeply committed to the success and well-being of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, especially during today’s challenging times. We’re proud to have been a leader in offering hardship relief programs through the pandemic. We’ve made a new, three-year, $2.8 billion commitment to accelerate racial equality, and we surpassed the $32 billion Community Commitment that we announced in 2016. We also continued our environmental sustainability leadership by achieving carbon neutrality in 2020. All of this said and done, we know there’s much work to do and we are steadfast in our resolve to continue to be a good corporate citizen for the betterment of all.”

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Fifth Third for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

