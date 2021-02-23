 

Conifer Health Expands Business Partnership With LCMC Health

Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), announced today the expansion of its relationship with LCMC Health to provide physician accounts receivable (AR) management small-balance support and COVID-19 vaccine scheduling services. Conifer currently provides eligibility and enrollment services (EES) and patient financial counseling to five of the health system’s hospitals in the greater New Orleans area.

“Conifer has proven to be a strategic partner that can assist with any issue – big or small,” said Karen Veselsky, LCMC Health’s Vice President of Revenue Cycle. “Conifer helps us address revenue cycle challenges that allow us to focus on delivering the best possible care for our patients and their families.”

Conifer was initially hired to provide EES support for a single LCMC hospital, and later expanded EES services to five of LCMC’s hospitals, while also adding patient financial counseling services. With today’s announcement, Conifer can continue to seamlessly support LCMC’s day-to-day operations while also creating additional opportunities to contribute to the health system’s overall success.

“LCMC serves as a model for the invaluable relationships we strive to have with all of our clients,” said Matthew Bayley, M.D., Conifer’s chief commercial operations officer. “By prioritizing transparency and trust, we aim to build meaningful partnerships with each client so they are confident that Conifer is always here to help them succeed. We are proud of our work with LCMC and look forward to being part of their success for many years to come.”

About Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, brings 35 years of healthcare industry expertise to help health systems and physician practices address their most pressing revenue cycle challenges. The company offers tech-enabled end-to-end and point solution revenue cycle services that enhance the patient experience, drive operational efficiency and improve financial outcomes. Annually, Conifer Health manages 17+ million unique patient interactions, more than $25 billion in net patient revenue and $22.6+ billion in medically managed spend. Conifer Health also provides value-based care services focused on population health management and financial management services for more than five million lives. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



