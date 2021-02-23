Syneos Health Communications Bolsters Value, Access and Public Affairs Offerings with Key Senior Hires
Seasoned Talent to Drive Expansion of Solutions at the Intersection of Value and Policy
MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health Communications – the portfolio of Syneos Health agencies designed to deliver insights-driven integrated communications spanning
advertising, public relations, patient advocacy, medical communications, managed markets, omnichannel, digital, naming and branding – has hired five senior specialists to deepen its leading market
access and external affairs offerings. Senior experts from the life sciences, federal government and public affairs sectors will offer clients deep acumen, innovation and evidence-based solutions
to advance receptivity and access for established brands and emerging therapies.
“Our entire model is about acceleration, and one of the biggest factors impacting time to market and brand success is market access strategy,” said Tim Pantello, President of Syneos Health Communications. “This influx of senior talent enables us to deploy even deeper expertise against our customers’ challenges in modern, sophisticated communications offerings including value, pricing and public affairs.”
Talent joining the organization spans the globe including Mark Sudwell, Head of Value, Access and Reputation Communications in Europe. Sudwell has more than 20 years of experience as a corporate affairs communications leader and a strong track record of delivering integrated campaigns that optimize access to new therapies and communicate product and corporate value. A former Communications Director for Lilly’s Europe, Australia and Canada operations, Sudwell is based out of London and reports to Nicky Walsby, Managing Director of Syneos Health Public Relations within Europe.
Top talent joining the Syneos Health Reputation & Risk Management Group, led by Meg Alexander, includes four strategic hires dedicated to advancing biopharmaceutical reputation and valuation, maximizing therapeutic access, navigating value frameworks and fostering stakeholders’ perceptions of drug value. New colleagues include:
Leigh Ann Bruhn, Value and Market Access Lead, joins with more than 20 years of expertise in value-based healthcare, market access, pricing, and reputation and risk management having held senior roles at Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories and Avalere Health.
Katie Conover, Senior Public Affairs Strategist, a former FDA Assistant Commissioner, brings more than fifteen years of experience driving innovative media relations and advocacy campaigns to help biopharmaceutical and payer clients build brand reputation. Her expertise includes proactive media engagement, crisis management and stakeholder outreach programs for companies including Janssen, Merck, Anthem and Medtronic.
