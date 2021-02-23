Syneos Health Communications Bolsters Value, Access and Public Affairs Offerings with Key Senior Hires

Seasoned Talent to Drive Expansion of Solutions at the Intersection of Value and Policy

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health Communications – the portfolio of Syneos Health agencies designed to deliver insights-driven integrated communications spanning advertising, public relations, patient advocacy, medical communications, managed markets, omnichannel, digital, naming and branding – has hired five senior specialists to deepen its leading market access and external affairs offerings. Senior experts from the life sciences, federal government and public affairs sectors will offer clients deep acumen, innovation and evidence-based solutions to advance receptivity and access for established brands and emerging therapies.



“Our entire model is about acceleration, and one of the biggest factors impacting time to market and brand success is market access strategy,” said Tim Pantello, President of Syneos Health Communications. “This influx of senior talent enables us to deploy even deeper expertise against our customers’ challenges in modern, sophisticated communications offerings including value, pricing and public affairs.”