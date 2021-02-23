 

Greater Cannabis To Present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

BALTIMORE, MD, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Co. (OTC: GCAN), an innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid products is pleased to announce that Mr. Aitan Zacharin, GCAN Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Investor Conference on February 26th at 10:35am EST on Track 1.

Mr. Zacharin will provide the virtual audience with an overview of the GCAN business and technology, and a corporate update about the Company’s progress.

The presentation will run for roughly 20 minutes. GCAN invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the presentations with a free spectator pass at https://events.benzinga.com/squeeze-page-422415971607984646162

About The Greater Cannabis Company

The Greater Cannabis Company (GCAN) is a fully reporting publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that patients can now receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using non-irritant oral eluting and transdermal patches. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com.

About Benzinga Capital Conference

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch. The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier gathering of Cannabis Entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen.

