IAI Announces Stan Reese as President and CEO

Reese has more than 25 years of senior management experience, including over a decade of strategic development and planning. Prior to serving as interim President and CEO of IAI, he served as its Chief Operating Officer for the last 20 years.

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) today announced that Stan Reese has been appointed as permanent President and Chief Executive Officer. He had been the Interim Chief Executive Officer since the start of 2021.

“The Board and I are confident that Stan is the right person to build on this momentum,” said Mark Krial, IAI’s Chairman of the Board. “He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with both public and government markets, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders. Stan’s extensive background in business development and his strategic planning skills will help IAI strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our role into new technologies such as cybersecurity and cloud services. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus IAI during its turnaround process and continue the momentum which started late last year.”

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company. We have an exceptionally talented team at IAI that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our products and services in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities,” said Reese. “As the IT industry evolves through new technology, trends, and consolidation, I believe IAI is in position to provide a cost effective and timely IT solutions to help customers efficiently manage their networks and maximize their budgets. We remain confident in our previously stated financial guidance for 2021, and I believe we are taking the right steps to move the business forward.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. IAI is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and extending their reach to the cloud and more modern platforms.



This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

