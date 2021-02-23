STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last day of trading in BTA in Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator" or the "Company") will be Friday February 26, 2021 and stop day will be Tuesday March 2, 2021.

The rights issue has now been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and last day of trading in Alligator's BTA will be February 26, 2021. Stop day will be March 2, 2021. Shares are estimated to be delivered on the shareholders' account on March 4, 2021.

Advisers

Redeye AB acts as financial adviser, Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal adviser and Aktieinvest FK AB acts as issuing agent in connection with the rights issue.

For more information, please contact:

Per Norlén, CEO

Phone: +46 46 540 82 00

E-mail: per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com

Marie Svensson, CFO

Phone: +46 46 540 82 03

E-mail: marie.svensson@alligatorbioscience.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4.00 p.m. CET on February 23, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares or other securities in Alligator. No action has been taken and measures will not be taken to permit a public offering in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. Any invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for shares in Alligator has only been made through the prospectus that was published by the Company on December 30, 2020 (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has been published on http://www.alligatorbioscience.com. The approval of the Prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority shall not be regarded as an approval of the shares or any other securities. This release is however not a prospectus in accordance to the definition in the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") and this announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in shares or other securities in Alligator. In order for investors to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with a decision to participate in the rights issue, any investment decision should only be made based on the information in the Prospectus. Thus, investors are encouraged to review the Prospectus in its entirety.