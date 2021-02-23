 

Indiana Fever and Anthem, Inc. Team Up for Multi-Year Partnership Focused on Sports, Leadership, and Social Justice

The Indiana Fever and Anthem, Inc. today announced a multi-year partnership aimed at addressing social injustice, promoting health and well-being in under-resourced communities, and empowering athletes to become advocates for change. The partnership with the Fever is one of four WNBA franchise partnerships launched by Anthem, with New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta rounding out the list.

These commitments directly align with Anthem’s work to address long-standing racial and health inequities facing communities across the country, and invite each team to partner with Anthem to make a measurable impact on health challenges in their respective cities. In a unique partnership element, whenever the four teams meet during the WNBA season, both teams will come together to host joint community activities that are part of Anthem’s priority areas, such as food insecurity and mental health.

The cornerstone of Anthem’s collaboration with the Indiana Fever is an innovative “Athlete to Advocate” professional executive certificate program, developed and led by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI, that is designed to equip professional athletes to become effective advocates for change. Focused on “Sports, Leadership & Social Justice,” this partnership with the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy will provide athletes with new, research-based knowledge and skills related to their leadership roles on and off the basketball court. The “Athlete to Advocate” program will prepare athletes to raise social awareness of the causes they support, advance solutions, and enhance their philanthropic activities and advocacy through their platform as professional athletes.

“As part of Anthem’s commitment to being both a national and local leader, we are working in solidarity with our communities to challenge the status quo and address the factors driving disparities and inequities in our healthcare system and in society as a whole,” said Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO of Anthem, Inc. “This partnership with the Indiana Fever and the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, focused on addressing social justice, is just one more example of bringing our commitment to life.”

“The Fever will continue to use our platform and our resources to find innovative and collaborative solutions that make life better for Hoosiers most in need, and this partnership with Anthem and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy is a terrific illustration of that. Chronic racial disparities and issues of equity are challenges that require bold strategy, and the Fever remain committed, alongside one of the nation’s most important companies and the world’s first school of philanthropy, to not only address these gaps today, but to prepare leaders to advocate for justice into the future,” Fever President Dr. Allison Barber said.

