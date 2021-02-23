 

Xcel Energy Again Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 16:00  |  29   |   |   

For the second year in a row, Xcel Energy has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005231/en/

Xcel Energy Honored Again (Graphic: Business Wire)

Xcel Energy Honored Again (Graphic: Business Wire)

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

The survey was expanded this year to recognize how companies have adapted and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to commitments to environmental, social and governance issues, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

“We’re honored to again be recognized one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ben Fowke, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “I am very proud of how Xcel Energy has maintained its commitment to our core values and clean energy goals, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”

Xcel Energy is the first major U.S. electricity provider to commit to reducing carbon emissions 80% from 2005 levels by 2030, with a vision of providing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050, and today the company is more than halfway to its goal, having reduced carbon emissions 51%, a record 12% drop in a single year.

Xcel Energy is one of only nine honorees in the Energy & Utilities category, and one of only four companies in the United States in that group.

The full list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Again Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 For the second year in a row, Xcel Energy has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update