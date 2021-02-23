Bonfire Reports Record Growth in 2020, Fueling Momentum for Year Ahead

Today Bonfire Interactive Ltd. (“Bonfire”), a business unit of GTY Technology and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software for the public sector, reports the 2020 achievements that will support further growth for the year ahead. Achievements include record customer growth, record vendor growth, and high project volumes despite COVID-19 disruptions.

US state and local governments shed 1.3 million jobs in the past year, while state budget shortfalls will reach an estimated $555 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these impacts, 2020 was Bonfire’s largest sales year to date. Achievements include the following: