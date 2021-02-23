Bonfire Reports Record Growth in 2020, Fueling Momentum for Year Ahead
Today Bonfire Interactive Ltd. (“Bonfire”), a business unit of GTY Technology and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software for the public sector, reports the 2020 achievements that will support further growth for the year ahead. Achievements include record customer growth, record vendor growth, and high project volumes despite COVID-19 disruptions.
US state and local governments shed 1.3 million jobs in the past year, while state budget shortfalls will reach an estimated $555 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these impacts, 2020 was Bonfire’s largest sales year to date. Achievements include the following:
- Bonfire welcomed 137 new clients including 9 transportation authorities (inclusive of one of the largest in the US), 15 port authorities (inclusive of the largest in the US), 22 schools and/or school districts, 14 cities, and 17 counties across North America. New clients added to Bonfire’s 450+ customers include: Richland County, SC; Barnstable County, MA; Harris County, TX; Lee County Schools, FL; Jacksonville Transportation Authority, FL; Toronto Waterfront Revitalization Corporation, ON; and Delaware Health and Social Services, DE.
- Bonfire launched Benchmarking, a feature that helps to streamline the creation of bids and RFPs by displaying relevant category data for typical timelines, criteria weighting, vendor participation and requested information.
- Bonfire’s Intake module was launched to make it easier for stakeholders to work with the procurement team. It provides one central place for all request information as well as an elegant dashboard that displays the procurement team’s project pipeline.
- Bonfire doubled the number of vendors that public agencies have access to within the platform, closing the year with over 250,000 vendors in the database. Bonfire’s large and rapidly growing vendor database continues to play a critical role supporting public procurement professionals to quickly find, attract and encourage bid competitiveness to achieve best outcomes for both simple bids and complex RFP’s alike.
“As the public sector entered emergency crisis mode in 2020, we knew immediately that we had to find new ways to best support them as they navigated drastically different work environments, supply chains, and the swift transitions from paper to digital processes,” said Bonfire CEO, Corry Flatt. “The results of this past year are a testament to our team's commitment to the success of all of our clients and our dedication to support the public sector, even in the toughest of times.”
