 

U.S. Bank Named One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies

For the seventh consecutive year, U.S. Bank has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

“This honor belongs to our employees,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “I’m proud of their commitment to our customers and communities, and they’ve gone above and beyond during these challenging times. Our most important job is to earn and keep our customers’ trust, and we work hard at that every day.”

Ethisphere recognized 135 honorees that span 22 countries and 47 industries. U.S. Bank is one of five honorees in the banking category.

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is based on Ethisphere’s Ethics Quotient framework. It includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process captures and codifies the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. This year, the question also gauged how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at U.S. Bank.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://ethisphere.com.



