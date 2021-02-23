Allstate CFO to Present at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2021

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 11:40 a.m. EST on Monday, March 1.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will be posted in the executive speeches section shortly after the presentation ends.