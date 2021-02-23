 

Update Tecogen Presents Ultera Emissions Development on Forklifts at Propane Event

WALTHAM, MA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce that Robert Panora, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting an update on the Ultera near-zero emissions forklift program as part of a Technology Series sponsored by the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC).  The presentation, entitled “LPG Near-Zero Emission System for Forklifts,” is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST. 

The presentation will highlight how Tecogen’s proprietary catalyst system can help forklift facilities meet strict indoor air quality standards with the goal of significantly improving indoor air quality.  The presentation will also provide a path for certification to the California’s off-road “Optional Low Emission Standard” (OLES or near-zero). Tecogen plans to be the first to be certified to this standard since its creation a decade ago.  The presentation can be viewed by registering for the webinar on the PERC website.

About Tecogen
Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint. 

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com  or contact us for a free Site Assessment.  

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc. 

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors,” factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.


Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:
Benjamin Locke, CEO
P: (781) 466-6402
E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com




