Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

DFDS A/S NOTICE CONVENING THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DFDS A/S Company announcement no. 10/2021 The notice for DFDS’ annual general meeting to be held on 23 March 2021 has now been published and is available from this link: https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings See also attachment. …



