DFDS A/S NOTICE CONVENING THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DFDS A/S
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 23.02.2021, 16:35 | 35 | 0 |
Company announcement no. 10/2021
The notice for DFDS’ annual general meeting to be held on 23 March 2021 has now been published and is available from this link:
See also attachment.
Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46
Attachment
