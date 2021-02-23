Results of additional issuance - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 30 0701 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.02.2021, 16:31 | 26 | 0 | 0 23.02.2021, 16:31 | As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 19. February, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 30 0701 ISIN IS0000028249 IS0000020576 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0 Total outstanding (nominal) 83,919,801,519 76,087,199,659

Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer