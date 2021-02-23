 

TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, Performance-Guided Surgery

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that it will change its corporate name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. The name change reflects the company's broader vision of shaping the future of surgery by integrating computer vision and machine learning with surgical robotics. While the company name change is effective today, the company's stock will begin trading under the new ticker symbol, NYSE American: ASXC, and name, Asensus Surgical, Inc., at the open of trading on March 5, 2021.

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3 mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). Today, the Senhance Surgical System is being used by over 100 active surgeon users across three continents with over 4,000 procedures performed across a wide variety of surgical specialties.

“As we work to create the future of surgery we need to enable surgeons to take the best surgical practices and techniques from everywhere and enable them to be leveraged anywhere; this is what digital technology has enabled us to do,” said Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer of Asensus. “As the company evolves from a robotics company to a digital surgery company, the rebrand better reflects our vision and we know that Asensus has the technology, the team, and the opportunity to create a new paradigm in best surgical practices and techniques we call performance-guided surgery.”

Sensus is Latin for “cognition,” making the connection between surgeons’ knowledge and the augmented intelligence technology to perceive and develop future innovations. The inclusion of the “A” in front of “sensus” lends itself to the idea of augmented intelligence and being at the forefront of innovation. Asensus also speaks to “ascending” and “elevating,” which speaks to the company’s mission to elevate robotic surgery: to drive predictable outcomes, to optimize resources and costs, and to work with hospital systems that seek to strive to employ innovative healthcare strategies.

