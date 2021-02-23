Reprise Appoints Vincent Spruyt as Chief AI Officer and Sets Agency to Become a Leader in the AI Revolution

Under Spruyt’s leadership Reprise will develop new tools and approaches that harness the power of the latest AI techniques to help clients optimize their media budgets, streamline their customer experience and orchestrate the content they develop for customers along the customer journey. The team also will develop new AI solutions for Reprise Commerce , the company’s dedicated eCommerce group.

Today Reprise, IPG’s global performance marketing agency, announced the appointment of Vincent Spruyt as Global Chief AI Officer, effective immediately. Spruyt will lead the newly formed Artificial Intelligence (AI) group as well as the agency’s established team of Analytics experts.

“The marketing industry is poised for an AI revolution like what we have witnessed in other sectors such as financial services, healthcare and mobility,” said Dimitri Maex, Global CEO, Reprise. “We are thrilled to bring Vincent onboard as a visionary leader who can help position Reprise and our agency network at the forefront of this change.”

Spruyt commented: “What attracted me to Reprise is its genuine focus on making a positive impact, which is evidenced by the groundbreaking Media Responsibility Index work it leads for Mediabrands. I am passionate about human-centric AI, which is underpinned by the same ideology – build intelligent systems that continuously learn from human input and guard fundamental rights like equality, fairness and privacy. In my new role I am excited for the opportunity to drive innovation and differentiation, as well as optimize, automate and improve existing processes on a global scale.”

Spruyt is a recipient of the prestigious MIT Technology Review “35 Innovators Under 35” award. He was awarded this honor in 2017 for his work with AI startup Sentiance, where he served as Chief Innovation Officer prior to joining Reprise. He earned a PhD in Computer Vision and Machine Learning from the University of Ghent, Belgium, as well as holds a Master of Science in Engineering (electronics/ICT) and a bachelor’s degree in electronics/ICT and applied informatics. Spruyt also is frequently a guest professor at the IDLab AI research center, which was co-founded by international research and development organization, IMEC, and the University of Antwerp, Belgium.

Spruyt will be based in the agency’s Brussels office and report to the Global CEO in New York.

In addition to the new AI group, Reprise continues to evolve its holistic offerings around experience, media and content, and is focused on attracting top talent from within and beyond the advertising and marketing industries to support growth in key markets.

