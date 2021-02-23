Manganese X Energy Corp News Report for Investors in Plain Words from CEO Martin Kepman

Saint-Laurent, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manganese X Energy announced an arrangement agreement to complete a spin-out of Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) Graphite property located in Quebec, and the completion of the Graphano private placement.

Martin Kepman, CEO and director, launches news and views for Manganese X Energy to investors, using straight talk to explain the upcoming developments within the Manganese mining news world.

“The Arrangement is expected to result in the creation of Graphano as an independent public company, which will initially be focused on the exploration of the LAB Graphite Property for graphite moving forward. Graphano is expected to have the ability to source its own funding independent of the Company.”

Martin Kepman, CEO and Director



What does the spin-out of the graphite asset mean for Manganese X Energy investors and the future of Manganese X Company?

“ Spinning-out the graphite asset will enhance shareholder value. Manganese X shareholders will receive a dividend for every 8 MNX shares held (designated at a future specified date), they will receive 1 Graphano share which we believe will have tremendous potential. “

Martin Kepman, CEO and Director





Manganese X Energy Announces Warrant Listing

“January 20, 2021, -24,749,145 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under MN.WT”



Why did Manganese X Energy Corporation issue “Warrants?” How does this financial instrument help investors?

“The warrants were issued on September 3rd 2020 as part of a private placement to raise additional exploration and working capital for our Battery Hill Woodstock NB project and our upcoming Lac Aux Bouleaux QC spin-out. Every investor who purchased shares was issued the equivalent of their initial investment of shares in the form of a matching share warrant at that moment. These warrants must be exercised no later than September 3rd 2023 at which time they will expire. This will allow Manganese X Energy Corp investors holding these warrants to exercise their warrants at 0.15 cents a share, or if they wish to trade them under the trading symbol MN.WT on the TSX Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV). “