 

Zachry Construction Selects ORBCOMM’s Telematics Solution to Monitor Mixed Fleet of Heavy Equipment

Utilizes ORBCOMM’s deep data insights to maximize fleet utilization, predictive maintenance and security

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Zachry Construction Corporation (Zachry), which specializes in turnkey heavy civil construction and engineering projects, to track and monitor their mixed fleet of heavy equipment. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solution provides wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and advanced FleetEdge analytics platform for optimal asset management across multiple types of equipment.

Zachry is using ORBCOMM’s telematics solution to help manage their diverse fleet of assets, including bulldozers, excavators, forklifts, telehandlers, and pavers, enhancing visibility of their operations and enabling more informed business planning. Through ORBCOMM’s advanced FleetEdge platform, Zachry can track its fleet with real-time position reports and set geofences to send alerts when machines enter or leave worksites to optimize utilization and prevent unauthorized use. By accurately tracking operating hours, idle ratios and service alerts, Zachry can ensure their equipment is working effectively and efficiently onsite and drive maintenance intervals to avoid costly breakdowns, reduce unplanned downtime and increase machine life and performance. Zachry can also leverage these valuable operational metrics to improve job costing and accountability of equipment usage. In addition, ORBCOMM’s agile platform is integrated with Zachry’s Enterprise Resource Planning system to streamline internal processes focused on billing, project costing and preventive maintenance schedules.

“ORBCOMM is a long-time leader in heavy equipment telematics, and we’re excited to be chosen by an industry pace-setter like Zachry Construction to extend their digital footprint across their fleet,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “ORBCOMM’s solution enables Zachry to gain the information they need from all makes and models, while improving businesses processes, reducing costs and providing a unique advantage in a competitive marketplace.”

