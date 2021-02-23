SIXT continues to invest in its largest growth market USA and appoints long-time SIXT manager Michael Meissner President and Chief Operating Officer

With the appointment of Michael Meissner, SIXT is positioning itself to gain significant market share in the most promising mobility market USA and driving its positioning as a premium mobility service provider

Meissner, an operations expert, has impressively demonstrated his expertise in scaling international markets, as Managing Director for Italy, for example, and will lead the US market into the future together with SIXT USA CFO and former Hertz CFO, Thomas Kennedy

Nico Gabriel: "As the world's largest car rental market, the USA offers us considerable growth potential due to increasing consolidation. Our goal is to develop the USA into the largest market for SIXT. With the recent appointment of Tom Kennedy and now Michael Meissner, we are also taking our growth targets into account organisationally and are convinced that they will significantly drive our premium and digitalisation strategy in the US."

Pullach, 23 February 2021 - The international mobility provider SIXT is once again investing in its largest growth market, the USA, by making another high-profile appointment: the experienced operations expert Michael Meissner is taking on the position of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for SIXT in the USA effective immediately. It was only at the end of 2020 that the company filled the position of President and CFO SIXT USA with the renowned travel manager and former Hertz CFO, Thomas Kennedy. With this ideal combination of market expertise, operations know-how and premium orientation, SIXT is installing a powerful management team and going on the offensive to capture significant market share in the mobility market with the greatest potential. The provider of premium mobility services is thus underscoring its ambitions in the US market.