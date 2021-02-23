Community Health Systems to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that management will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference to be held March 1-3, 2021.

The investor presentation will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time, 8:15 a.m. Central time, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.