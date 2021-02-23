 

Tony Hawk Enlists Crash Bandicoot’s Help to Bring Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 to Next-Gen Consoles and Switch In 2021!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 17:00  |  39   |   |   

Skateboard fans get ready to do a kickflip all over again when the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 makes its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26 and lands on Nintendo Switch for the first time in 2021. The upcoming, next-gen versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will give players a variety of upgrades, such as super crisp 120 FPS at 1080P, native 4K at 60 FPS1, spatial audio and more, while the game on Nintendo Switch will give fans the chance to ollie with Tony Hawk and the line-up of pro-skaters on-the-go.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005392/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Activision Blizzard Inc!
Long
Basispreis 90,43€
Hebel 14,72
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 102,52€
Hebel 13,94
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is making its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26 and lands on Nintendo Switch for the first time in 2021. Pre-orders for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch start today in select territories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is making its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26 and lands on Nintendo Switch for the first time in 2021. Pre-orders for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch start today in select territories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the fastest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game to sell 1 million units2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a faithful remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise, blending all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember from the ‘90s and 2000s with new, beautifully recreated levels.

High-fidelity atmospherics will be added to the next-gen upgrade for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. This unique graphical feature will allow players to enjoy the experience of sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures and more on next-gen consoles.

Digital players can upgrade to the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle with all the added features for an additional $10 SRP. The upgrade includes access to the secret skater Ripper (a.k.a. the infamous Powell-Peralta mascot), retro gear for Create-A-Skater mode, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen. Additionally, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is giving fans who already own the digital deluxe version of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a next-gen upgrade at no cost (except in Japan) on March 26. See www.tonyhawkthegame.com/upgrade for upgrade details.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tony Hawk Enlists Crash Bandicoot’s Help to Bring Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 to Next-Gen Consoles and Switch In 2021! Skateboard fans get ready to do a kickflip all over again when the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 makes its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26 and lands on Nintendo Switch for the first time in 2021. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:31 Uhr
1.000 Euro zur Verfügung? Hier sind 3 Aktien, die du jetzt kaufen kannst
19.02.21
Blizzard Entertainment Celebrates 30 Years With Its Global Community—And New Adventures Soon to Come—at BlizzConline
19.02.21
Blizzard Entertainment to Resurrect Diablo II in 2021 for PC and Consoles
19.02.21
Hearthstone Soars Into the Year of the Gryphon
19.02.21
World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Beckons Players Back Through the Dark Portal
19.02.21
Blizzard Arcade Collection Brings Back the Games That Led to the Creation of Blizzard Entertainment
10.02.21
Zynga Aktie – Mögliches Übernahmeziel?
09.02.21
Crash Bandicoot Makes His Way Four-Ward to Next-Gen Consoles, Switch, and PC in 2021!
08.02.21
Märkte am Morgen: DAX, Nasdaq, S&P 500, Bitcoin, Alphabet, Activision, Baidu, Dialog Semiconductor, Shop Apotheke, Daimler, Bayer
04.02.21
Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
145
Activision's neuer Blockbuster Ende Oktober weckt hohe Erwartungen