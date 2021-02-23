Tony Hawk Enlists Crash Bandicoot’s Help to Bring Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 to Next-Gen Consoles and Switch In 2021!

Skateboard fans get ready to do a kickflip all over again when the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 makes its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26 and lands on Nintendo Switch for the first time in 2021. The upcoming, next-gen versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will give players a variety of upgrades, such as super crisp 120 FPS at 1080P, native 4K at 60 FPS 1 , spatial audio and more, while the game on Nintendo Switch will give fans the chance to ollie with Tony Hawk and the line-up of pro-skaters on-the-go.

The critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is making its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26 and lands on Nintendo Switch for the first time in 2021. Pre-orders for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch start today in select territories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the fastest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game to sell 1 million units2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a faithful remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise, blending all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember from the ‘90s and 2000s with new, beautifully recreated levels.

High-fidelity atmospherics will be added to the next-gen upgrade for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. This unique graphical feature will allow players to enjoy the experience of sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures and more on next-gen consoles.

Digital players can upgrade to the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle with all the added features for an additional $10 SRP. The upgrade includes access to the secret skater Ripper (a.k.a. the infamous Powell-Peralta mascot), retro gear for Create-A-Skater mode, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen. Additionally, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is giving fans who already own the digital deluxe version of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a next-gen upgrade at no cost (except in Japan) on March 26. See www.tonyhawkthegame.com/upgrade for upgrade details.