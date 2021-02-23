 

American Water Named One of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 17:00  |  31   |   |   

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it was named as one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s Magazine.

“At American Water delivering a reliable supply of safe, clean, affordable water to our customers and treating their wastewater is just part of our commitment to challenge ourselves to always improve the sustainability of our business and make a positive societal impact,” said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water. “We’re proud to have once again been included on Barron’s list of 100 most sustainable companies.”

This is the fourth year in a row that the American Water was named to this list. This year, the company was the highest ranked utility improving its ranking to 15th, up seven from a 2020 ranking of 22nd.

American Water’s dedication to sustainability and being an environmental leader in the water industry includes having already reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 32% through 2019, 80% of the way to its goal to reduce GHG emissions by 40% by 2025, based on a 2007 baseline. The company has reduced annual water usage by 3.3 billion gallons through conservation, recycles over a billion gallons of water a year. It will invest more than $20 to $22 billion over the next ten years to continue reinforcing the quality and reliability of essential water services, and to bring water and wastewater solutions to communities across the country.

In January, the company was also named on Corporate Knights 17th annual Global 100 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations, ranked number 9 and is the top ranked water company on the list, the company was also included in the Corporate Knights Clean 200 with a rank of 92nd . In addition, and for the third consecutive year, American Water was one of 380 companies selected for the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water Named One of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it was named as one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s Magazine. “At American Water delivering a reliable supply of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
American Water Names Cheryl Norton Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
16.02.21
Pennsylvania American Water Invested $400 Million Statewide in 2020
11.02.21
Illinois American Water Acquires Concordia Water Cooperative’s Water Distribution System
10.02.21
New Jersey American Water Donates $41,000 to United Way Through Virtual Workplace Campaign
10.02.21
California American Water Invested More Than $68 Million in Infrastructure Improvements In 2020
05.02.21
California American Water Provides More Than $3 Million in 2020 to Support Pandemic Stricken Communities
04.02.21
Pennsylvania American Water Opens 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program for High School Seniors
04.02.21
Neuempfehlung: HOT STOCK | Ein seltener Geheimtipp unter den Klima-Aktien
03.02.21
Illinois American Water Completes $1.1 Million in Investment Projects at Rosiclare Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant
02.02.21
Illinois American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Extreme Cold