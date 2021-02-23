American Water Named One of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies

“At American Water delivering a reliable supply of safe, clean, affordable water to our customers and treating their wastewater is just part of our commitment to challenge ourselves to always improve the sustainability of our business and make a positive societal impact,” said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water. “We’re proud to have once again been included on Barron’s list of 100 most sustainable companies.”

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it was named as one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s Magazine .

This is the fourth year in a row that the American Water was named to this list. This year, the company was the highest ranked utility improving its ranking to 15th, up seven from a 2020 ranking of 22nd.

American Water’s dedication to sustainability and being an environmental leader in the water industry includes having already reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 32% through 2019, 80% of the way to its goal to reduce GHG emissions by 40% by 2025, based on a 2007 baseline. The company has reduced annual water usage by 3.3 billion gallons through conservation, recycles over a billion gallons of water a year. It will invest more than $20 to $22 billion over the next ten years to continue reinforcing the quality and reliability of essential water services, and to bring water and wastewater solutions to communities across the country.

In January, the company was also named on Corporate Knights 17th annual Global 100 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations, ranked number 9 and is the top ranked water company on the list, the company was also included in the Corporate Knights Clean 200 with a rank of 92nd . In addition, and for the third consecutive year, American Water was one of 380 companies selected for the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

