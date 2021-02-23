 

Alpha Capital’s SPAC Closes $230 Million IPO on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 17:12  |  39   |   |   

Alpha Capital announced today that it has closed its $230 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), trading under the ticker symbol “ASPCU”. The special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) will use the funds to seek a business combination with a Latin American-focused technology company. Alpha announced pricing last Thursday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005852/en/

Alpha Capital's founders and sponsors (left to right) Rafael Steinhauser, President and Director, and Alec Oxenford, CEO and Chairman. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alpha Capital's founders and sponsors (left to right) Rafael Steinhauser, President and Director, and Alec Oxenford, CEO and Chairman. (Photo: Business Wire)

There are over 20,000 technology companies in that region according to Crunchbase. While they have generally been funded by a growing local network of early-stage investors, later-stage capital has been far less available in Latin America, which has limited growth opportunities. Alpha aims to solve that dilemma by creating new access to late-stage, cost-efficient capital.

Alpha’s founders and sponsors are Alec Oxenford, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Rafael Steinhauser, President and Director. Both were born in Argentina and are based in Brazil. Oxenford is a well-known serial internet entrepreneur and investor in Latin America with over 20 years of experience building, growing and operating technology companies around the world. Most recently, he co-founded and was CEO of letgo, an online secondhand marketplace in the U.S. and Turkey, which grew to over 100 million mobile downloads before merging its U.S. operations with competitor OfferUp last year. He also co-founded and was CEO of OLX, which became the largest online marketplace of its kind in Brazil and other emerging markets. Both letgo and OLX were “unicorn” startups, with valuations above $1 billion. Oxenford previously co-founded online payment platform DineroMail and online auction platform DeRemate.com in Latin America.

Steinhauser has led Latin American operations for some of the largest technology, media and telecom companies there, with over 35 years of senior corporate experience in the industry globally. He served as President of Qualcomm Latin America from 2011 to 2020, contributing to Brazil’s digital inclusion and the commercial launch of the first worldwide SiP-based smartphone in Brazil. He also led the effort to create Qualcomm Ventures in the region, one of the largest corporate venture capital investors there, which has already participated in several “unicorn” startups. Steinhauser was previously President at Nortel Networks and Cisco Systems in the region.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Capital’s SPAC Closes $230 Million IPO on Nasdaq Alpha Capital announced today that it has closed its $230 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), trading under the ticker symbol “ASPCU”. The special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) will use the funds to seek a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update